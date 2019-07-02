General Hospital flashback: Mac and Robert Scorpio’s epic history

Yesterday General Hospital fans got a double dose of Scorpio rising, and no, I’m not talking about astrology. Mac (John J. York) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) shared a tantalizing scene in which viewers learned the brothers will be working side by side, in the coming days and weeks.

It seems that the governor has appointed Robert to be temporary D.A., and currently Mac is the temporary police commissioner. It was smiles all around when Robert announced, “The Scorpio brothers ride again.”

These two had quite a heyday back in the day, one that deserves a trip down memory lane. In case you missed their salad days or just want to reminisce, here’s how these two came to be in Port Charles.

Robert, an internationally renowned WSB spy, first popped up in 1980 to be exact. He came on board as part of General Hospital’s infamous Ice Princess storyline. He worked with Luke (Anthony Geary) to take down the Cassadines, and off and on through the years, he has made Port Charles his home.

He has a daughter, Robin (Kimberly McCullough), with Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Anna is a fellow spymaster and some fans are convinced that these two will ultimately be together in the end.

Mac came to town a decade after Robert. The brothers had been estranged after Robert blamed Mac for a tragic accident that claimed the lives of their parents.

Robert believed Mac was trying to kill him, but the truth eventually came out that he had been set up, and the brothers made up. Mac settled in Port Charles and eventually married Felicia (Kristina Wagner), helping her raise her daughters Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and the late Georgie (Lindze Letherman). He was also Robin’s guardian during the time she dated Stone (Michael Sutton). Stone died of AIDS and Robin contracted HIV from him.

Robert and Mac have been part of some of General Hospital’s classic storylines, and we hope they get to reminisce with some flashbacks as they share what we hope is a front-burner summer plot.

Fun fact: Robert has served as the Port Charles police commissioner twice!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.