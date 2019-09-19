General Hospital and The Young and the Restless alum Scott Reeves has two new projects

General Hospital fans know Scott Reeves as Steven Lars Webber, and legions still wish he would return to his role, which he exited in 2013. In the meantime, loyal viewers have two new chances to catch their favorite star soon. Of course, that applies to The Young and the Restless fans who fondly remember Reeves’ run as Ryan, a role he played from 1991 to 2001.

Reeves has posted a picture on his Instagram showing him in a set side chair with The Resident logo on it, alluding to an upcoming appearance on FOX’s hit show about a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital and their colorful relationships. Sounds like Reeves will fit right in after his stint on General Hospital!

The third season of The Resident debuts Tuesday, September 27.

The talented actor is also set to star in Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, a Netflix series based on her musical repertoire. Every episode is based on the contents of a Parton song, so if you know country music, you’re in for a double treat.

Reeves appears in the show episode titled Jolene. The song itself features a woman pleading with Jolene not to take her man. How true to the song plot does the series stick?

That’s hard to tell, given that writers have a penchant for creative license! It’s been revealed that Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough plays Jolene, described as an independent free-spirit. The character wants to break free from her hometown and hit the big time as a singer-songwriter. Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who is married to country star Brad Paisley, also appears.

To top it off, the episode will be especially delightful as country music legend Parton herself appears in Jolene.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings’ is an eight-episode series set to debut later in the year.

When Reeves isn’t acting, he’s at home in Franklin, Tennessee, where he and his family live on a beautiful farm where they raise goats and run their business, Revival Roasting Company.

Fun Fact: Scott is married to Melissa Reeves who plays tragic heroine Jennifer on Days of our Lives.