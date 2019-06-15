General Hospital: A new supercouple bonds via stolen kidneys

There is a new super couple on General Hospital, and it’s like the stars aligned to form the perfect union. Of course, I’m talking about Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and Ryan (Jon Lindstrom)!

Last week, these two were a hoot when they met in the prison infirmary and darn if it wasn’t simpatico, if not love, at first sight. It got off to a rocky start, with Ryan correcting her that he’s Dr. Collins, not Mr. Collins.

Her awkward lifting of his bed sheet to check on the status of his missing hand was hysterical.

Ryan wasted no time telling her he knew all about her, thanks to eavesdropping on Carly’s (Laura Wright) therapy sessions. He let her know Carly can’t stand her and she said the feeling was mutual. That’s when his eyes gleamed and we knew this was going to a match made in heaven.

They also found that Ava (Maura West) is a mutual thorn. But while Nelle hates her, Ryan called her, “a falcon among pigeons.” What I would not give to have a man talk about me like that!

But wait, there’s more! The friendship was cemented when these two demented souls discovered that each had a kidney stolen from them without permission. Oh, what a bad, cruel world it is, but now, these two have each other.

Where will this storyline go? To great sudsy heights and beyond! These two have mayhem and mischief down to a science, and although nothing romantic is going on here, they could be a power couple like no other.

They have everything in common and enough brains and chutzpah, not to mention familial connections, between them to reign down terror for years to come in Port Charles.

Let’s hope that TPTB see the deliciously soapy potential in having the members of The Stolen Kidney Club stick around and kick up a ruckus in the weeks and months to come!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.