Exciting new castings bring spark and sizzle to General Hospital

Huge changes are in store for General Hospital fans in the coming days with blockbuster castings promising huge ripples of delicious drama as the days unfold.

In light of all the spectacular action, is it any coincidence that the upcoming week is the finale for November sweeps? Not likely! These changes come hot on the heels of last week’s introduction of Marcus Godfrey (Nigel Gibbs), Stella’s (Vernee Watson) long lost love.

For starters, the mysterious Yvonne (Janet Hubert) makes an appearance, possibly a love interest for Mike (Max Gail). Hip, hip, hooray! Could it be true that TPTB heard and acted on fans’ impassioned pleas to keep Mike around? It’s no secret that Gail immediately clicked with enamored fans, and he’s been slaying it as a man confronting the harsh realities of living with Alzheimer’s. Not to mention surviving day after day as Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) dad!

At any rate, Yvonne and Marcus are married, a situation that leads to awkwardness all around. It’s a matter of time before it becomes apparent that the lady Mike has been telling Stella about is her ex’s wife.

Many GH fans will remember the lovely and talented Hubert as Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Another new face will become entrenched in Port Charles as the role of TJ Ashford has been recast. Out is Tequan Richmond and in is Tajh Bellow. Richmond began on GH back in 2012. He recently departed the role to join the cast of the BET series Boomerang.

Bellow debuted on November 20 at Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) pre-wedding celebration. His credits include guest roles on Bosch and Girl Meets World, and he appeared as Braff on Filthy Preppy Teen$.

Does this mean we’ll be seeing more of Molly (Haley Pullos) as well? It would be nice to see TJ and Molly in a meaningful storyline, as these sweet characters have always played well off of each other. Is it in the cards? Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs on weekdays on ABC.