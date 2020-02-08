Eric Braeden celebrates 40th Anniversary on The Young and the Restless: CBS will air special Victor Newman episodes to honor actor

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Today, Eric Braeden celebrates his 40th Anniversary on The Young and the Restless. CBS has revealed it will air three episodes featuring memories of Eric as ruthless Victor Newman.

On February 8, 1980, Victor showed up in Genoa City, as a guest character only intended to be part of the CBS daytime drama for 12 weeks. Thanks to the extraordinary talent of Eric, the character not only became a contract role, but Victor is a staple on the show. The actor is considered one of the most daytime’s most iconic leading men.

Eric’s three-day Y&R tribute

The CBS soap opera is honoring Eric’s 40th anniversary with three days of episodes focused on Victor through the years. Fans will be treated to flashback clips honoring the actor and character going all the way back to his first appearance on Y&R.

Beginning Tuesday, February 18, viewers will watch Genoa City gather to celebrate 50 years of Newman Enterprises. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosts a glamourous gala to honor her husband and the company he built. People from Victor’s past and present will join the family in celebrating the business mogul, who is all about family.

The final episode to celebrate Eric’s four decades on the daytime drama will air on Thursday, February 20. Victor’s grandson, Noah (Robert Adamson), his first wife, Julia (Meg Bennett), and brother, Matt (Robert Parucha) will all return for the gala.

Eric reveals most memorable scenes

The talented actor spoke to TV Insider to reflect on his time as Victor. Eric shared the scenes that have been most memorable to him over the years.

Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) stops by #TheTalk to celebrate his 40th year as Victor Newman on @YandR_CBS. pic.twitter.com/i7XFqpW39N — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 7, 2020

“My all-time favorite scenes was the one I had with the late Dorothy McGuire, who played my mother [Cora]. Also, the ones I had with George Kennedy, who played my father, Albert. They were so emotionally rich. I’ve also had memorable scenes with Melody, who plays Victor’s longtime love Nikki and Peter Bergman, who plays Victor’s longtime rival Jack Abbott,” Eric expressed.

He also credited the chemistry he has with Melody and Peter for creating two of the most complicated, yet pivotal relationships in Victor’s life. The rivalry between Jack and Victor has molded both characters for years, as has the deep, true love between Victor and Nikki.

Eric Braeden has been blessing fans with his talent on The Young and the Restless for 40 years. Victor Newman is a force to be reckoned with on the daytime drama.

Be sure to tune in starting February 18 to watch CBS pay tribute to the actor and character.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.