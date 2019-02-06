Emme Rylan General Hospital contract status — Will Lulu leave Port Charles?

Lulu Spencer is sticking around Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital has Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) in the thick of February sweeps. All eyes are on her as they pressure Lulu to remember who her attacker was. Now that she is awake and ready to find out the truth, things are getting sketchy.

Of course, there were a few moments where viewers thought she may be the next victim that Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) would claim.

That all changed when Lulu was able to get away and get help because Ryan was blinded. Now, he has concocted a plan that will ensure Franco (Roger Howarth) takes the blame.

Will Lulu die on General Hospital?

Even though she recovered from the initial attack that Ryan sprung on her, there has been speculation that he would strike again. Currently, he is treating her under the guise of Kevin and working it to his advantage.

Don’t count Lulu out just yet! Emme Rylan inked a new deal with General Hospital to continue her role as Lulu Falconeri.

She took to Instagram to share the news with fans. This is exciting, especially because there was concern that she would be written off during sweeps.

What’s next for Lulu Spencer?

Well, it looks like she may eventually remember the truth about Ryan. She is determined to have the killer apprehended, and despite him willing her to see Franco, the truth will eventually come to light.

Without Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in the picture, there is speculation that Lulu Spencer may get a new love interest.

There have been hints that he may be killed as the actor no longer wanted to continue on the show and was written off on a WSB mission. Could Chase (Josh Swickard) be the lucky man?

How long will lulu stick around?

The details surrounding the new contract weren’t revealed. They are usually done in two or four-year increments. Knowing that, viewers are excited that there is still plenty more Lulu left in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.