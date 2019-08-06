Does Sam die on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans are in a quandary today after witnessing a most disturbing sight that could spell the end for one of the show’s most popular characters. Right now the question on viewers’ lips is, does Sam (Kelly Monaco) die?

The situation is a direct result of Friday’s spectacular cliffhanger in which Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) popped back to his motel room to find the curious vixen snooping for something to hold over him.

Instead of getting evidence, Sam got a rude surprise. No, not a second free tattoo courtesy of the shady cult leader.

Instead, she got her freedom taken away from her as Shiloh got the better of her and tied her up. He couldn’t wait to call Jason (Steve Burton) and tell him all about it. Of course, sleazy Shiloh wants something in return for the brunette passed out on the floor.

And of course Jason raced over and the guys struggled likely manly men over Fair Samantha. Stone Cold got his gun taken away, but Shiloh ended up in a headlock.

Where exactly is Sam? Shockingly the poor girl is stuck under a trash heap at the Dawn of Day headquarters.

The question is, how will this all play out? Jason thinks that strong-arming Shiloh will make him cough up the info on Sam’s whereabouts, but that’s not going to happen if he accidentally sends him into a coma first. Then again, Shiloh wants Jason to agree to something dangerous that may compromise his mind to gain Sam’s release.

Will he do it? Jason will probably do anything to save Sam. But really, there’s a better answer than agreeing to be Shiloh’s guinea pig.

Why not consult with the fabulous new psychic in town, Chelsea (Jen Ray)? She seems to have all the answers, surely she knows where Sam is being held!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.