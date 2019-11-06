Does Jennifer die on Days of our Lives?

Life is a slippery slope for Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) on Days of our Lives. First, her ex came back from the dead. Then, she learned he had amnesia. Next, she’s kidnapped by a deranged former boyfriend. Now, she’s happily married one minute, but taking a potentially deadly fall the next.

Fans have stopped asking if eternal good girl Jennifer will ever find happiness and are now wondering if she will die a tragic death on what was supposed to have been the happiest day of her life. Yikes.

How did all of this whirlwind activity transpire in such a short amount of time? Jennifer’s roller-coaster life kicked off with the return of ex Jack (Matthew Ashford).

He had no recollection of her until her kidnapping, which served to shock his brain back into the present time. If that’s not true love, what is?

Alas, the course of true love never runs smooth, but for these two, this week was a fantastic culmination to their love story. They remarried in front of friends and family and everything looked set to end happily ever after.

Except that the end of Jennifer may have come too soon. Jennifer was doing a good deed by telling Hope (Kristian Alfonso) that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) plans to make her into Princess Gina. This has already occurred, but no one yet knows except for Rolf.

Princess Gina is dismayed to learn that Jennifer has gotten wind of her scheme and takes matters into her own hands by pitching Jennifer off a balcony. Poor Jack and their son J.J. (Casey Moss) witnessed this horrible event, catching sight of tumbling Jennifer in midair.

Will this be curtains for Jennifer?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Fun fact: Melissa Reeves is married to former daytime star Scott Reeves and they met on the set of DOOL!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.