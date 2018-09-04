Does Hope lose her baby on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Could Hope (Annika Noelle) be in for a shocking discovery this week on The Bold and the Beautiful? Let’s hope this isn’t the case as the beautiful designer has already lost one unborn baby, but social media is ablaze with speculation that this same sad fate is about to befall her once again.

On Monday poor Hope was stunned to find that her body was cramping, and then shocked and dismayed to discover spotting as well. Such symptoms are terrible omens for any pregnant woman, and Hope has extra reason to be filled with dread.

Of course, her first move was to call baby daddy Liam (Scott Clifton) and tell him the scary news. Wouldn’t you know it he was with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnis Wood), but that’s another story for another rant!

Anyway, Liam bolts to Dr. Phillips’ (Robin Givens) office to be with Hope. Once there, things go from bad to worse as Hope suffers another intense pain. Liam tries not to panic and tries calming his loved one, but he’s just as fearful as she is.

Then the doctor comes in. Hope explains her excruciating symptoms while the only apparent OB/GYN in L.A. listens.

Oh my lawd B&B fans, here we go again! Just as was the case with Steffy’s pregnancy scare, the doctor-whose-credentials-are-highly-suspect, declares to the terrified parents that she can’t find a heartbeat! Does she do this with all of her patients?

Will Hope face heartbreak once more? Be sure to tune in Tuesday and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.