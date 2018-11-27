Did Ryan kill Kiki on General Hospital? Here’s why it looks like she IS going to die

Does Ryan kill Kiki on General Hospital? Going by the evidence, it looks pretty certain that she IS going to die. Here’s why.

General Hospital has been teasing November sweeps for the entire month. While the beginning started off with a bang and a murder mystery, things have slowed down considerably. Now, it looks like another murder is about to happen and General Hospital fans have been predicting it for weeks.

Yesterday, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) showed up at Kiki’s (Hayley Erin) apartment just as she was rushing out the door to meet Griffin (Matt Cohen) at the wedding. It was in that moment fans knew that it was likely she would end up meeting a terrible fate.

On today’s episode of General Hospital, much of the time was focused on the wedding taking place and the fact that Oscar (Garren Stitt) decided to go through with the trial treatment. At the wedding, Griffin was concerned about where Kiki was when she didn’t show up. She was not answering the phone and the worry was growing.

When Griffin went to the apartment to get Kiki, he found the door wide open and signs of a struggle. A broken vase was laying next to the couch, and from there it was clear what would likely be following in the coming days.

When Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) walked into their room at the Haunted Star, Kiki was laying in the bed. While it has not been confirmed that she is dead, it seems to be the only real outcome.

It has been known for months that Hayley Erin has been working on another project, playing a lead role in the Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Initially, it was thought that she would be able to juggle both her roles, but it looks like her time on General Hospital as Kiki Jerome has almost certainly come to an end.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.