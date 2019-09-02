Daytime soap preemptions for Labor Day: Will GH, Y&R, Days, and B&B air?

In the U.S., Monday, September 2 marks this year’s celebration of Labor Day, a day in which ironically, no labor is performed!

Beyond having the day off, for many soap viewers, a weekday holiday signals the potential for daytime preemptions.

Are you crossing your fingers that your favorite show is on? Chances are good that this year you will see original content.

Let’s find out the status of The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of our Lives, and General Hospital.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS plans to air original episodes of both of its daytime dramas. What will the residents of Y&R’s Genoa City get up to? No good for some, no doubt. The usual shenanigans are sure to erupt, with perhaps a last poolside scene before fall arrives.

The character’s on The Bold and the Beautiful will be seen in a new episode that no doubt somehow involves the infamous, long-running baby swap. The Logan, Forrester, and Spencer families are all involved in this front-burner storyline that shows no signs of stopping.

Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives fans can celebrate as well because the soap will air original content on Monday. Friday was quite a cliffhanger episode, so it will be interesting to see how Julie’s health crisis plays out next week.

General Hospital

General Hospital fans will not view a new episode on Labor Day, but they will not miss out on seeing their favorite characters in action. The network will show a repeat of the Monday, May 6 show in which Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) visited a cabin-bound Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). Once there, she spilled the beans about what Dawn of Day is really up to. Also, Anna (Finola Hughes) had a heart to heart talk with Robert (Tristan Rogers) and dastardly Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) got on Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) nerves.

All daytime programming returns on Tuesday, September 3, with new shows sure to dazzle and entertain.