Daytime legend Judith Light adds ‘model’ to her resume in Emily Ratajkowski bodysuit campaign

The world may know Judith Light for her critically acclaimed roles on Broadway and primetime, but soap fans will always remember her as one of daytime’s finest leading ladies.

Tony and Emmy Award winner Light starred on the now defunct ABC soap, One Life to Live, from 1976 to 1983. It was her first television role, and kicked off a stellar career that is still going strong.

Light played blonde dynamo Karen Wolek, a role for which she won back-to-back Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress. She left the soap to star on the popular primetime series, Who’s the Boss.

Her credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ugly Betty, and Transparent. Prior to her amazing television career, Light starred on stage, debuting on Broadway in 1975. Before launching her acting career, the New Jersey native graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in 1971.

According to her IMDb bio, the OLTL episode, “Karen Wolek on the Stand,” was so incredible that it was shown in acting classes throughout the country. TV Guide included this magnificent performance in its, “100 Most Memorable Moments on Television.”

What is the beautiful and talented actress up to these days? The thespian is currently appearing in model Emily Ratajkowski’s new bodysuit collection, a part of her Inamorata clothing line!

At 70-years young, Light shines as the oldest model in the collection, with models ranging in age all the way down to two years old.

Of course Light looks drop-dead gorgeous in her sleek, black, Inamorata body suit!

But it isn’t the first time she’s stolen glances for her fashion sense. At the 2018 Emmys the actress wore a sunny yellow gown, after being nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

But the item that caught everyone’s attention was the glittery red ribbon she wore. It was the same ribbon worn by Elizabeth Taylor when she accepted an Oscar over 20 years prior.

Congratulations Judith Light, for showing the world how to act with style and grace!