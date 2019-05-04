Daytime Emmys 2019: Which show will win Best Drama?

The Daytime Emmys are just around the corner. It will live stream tomorrow night on various platforms as the soap stars who have been nominated wait for their category to be called.

There are plenty of notable nominations this year but the Best Drama category is filled with the four remaining soaps left on the air. General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Days of our Lives will battle it out for the award for Best Drama in daytime.

Which show has the best odds for winning Best Drama at the Daytime Emmys?

While all of the shows submitted content that was Emmy-worthy in different ways, there is one show that stands out when looking at the odds. According to Gold Derby, Days of our Lives has the best shot at winning the category based on polls and different factors.

General Hospital and The Young and the Restless both have a shot at proving an upset though. The ABC soap submitted the funeral of Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and an episode of the Nurses Ball from last year.

The Young and the Restless submitted the episode where Ashley (Eileen Davidson) messed with the paternity test Jack (Peter Bergman) took and the one where Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the other ladies “killed” J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) after he showed back up in Genoa City.

Days of our Lives chose to submit the episode where Abigail (Marci Miller) was battling with her alternate personality and the other one was when Lani (Sal Stowers) was reviewing her life while undergoing an emergency c-section.

The Bold and the Beautiful submitted two episodes that coincided with the big mystery surrounding who shot Bill (Don Diamont). While the show wrote that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) did, there are still some viewers who aren’t exactly convinced she was the one who pulled the trigger.

Which show won last year?

Last year, Days of our Lives took home the honors for Best Drama at the Daytime Emmys. It wasn’t a huge surprise as they had strong storylines that were entered in this category.

General Hospital was the most nominated last year and this year, that honor belongs to Day of our Lives. Could there be a role reversal this year with the two shows flipping to mirror what happened last year?

The Daytime Emmys air May 5 at 8/7c and can be found streaming on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.