Daytime drama: Best back-from-the-dead homecomings

Back-from-the-dead and back to life sound like a dream come true for mere mortals, but on soaps, it’s par for the course!

Every soap fan has a favorite back from the dead storyline, and here are a few classic ones you may have forgotten from Days of our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless.

Days of our Lives

Stefano DiMera (the late Joseph Mascolo) from Days of our Lives is perhaps the most classic back-from-the-dead soap character, hence his nickname The Phoenix!

His brushes with death are numerous, but there are a few that stand out. For example, he was shot by arch-enemy Marlena (Deidre Hall), shot by another arch-enemy Hope (Kristian Alfonso), suffered a drowning, was in a car and a plane explosion, blown to bits and buried underground–the list goes on!

The Young and the Restless

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) was a classic vixen on both The Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful, and too good to die young.

Sheila’s escapades began on The Young and the Restless where she delighted in terrorizing Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). When she was believed to be deceased, she instead turned up on The Bold and the Beautiful! From there, she went back to Y&R and kicked up more dust. But wait, there’s more! The latest Sheila sighting was back in L.A. where she turned up not long ago to crush on Eric (John McCook).

Back from the dead more recently on The Young and the Restless was J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) who was presumed dead at the hands of monster-in-law Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) also came back from the dead but she was unlucky enough to have to endure the travesty twice, each time at the hands of a demented kidnapping prince. Each time she returned to L.A. only to find that nemesis Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was lying in wait.

General Hospital

General Hospital’s current back-from-the-dead ghoul is Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) the demented serial killer. Of course, he killed people upon his return, but he also saved the police commissioner’s life by giving her a kidney. Well, it was basically stolen from him, but still, he gave the gift of life! Does that make him and the law even?

Tell us about your favorite back from the dead soap story!