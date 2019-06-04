Days of our Lives: Why Xander and Maggie bonding is brilliant!

Days of our Lives hit it out of the park yesterday when Brady (Eric Martsolf) caught Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) snuggling on the couch! And it will drive all kinds of sizzling hot plot tangents, if the writers keep it up.

This is a pairing that makes sense, given that it’s so wild crazy to think of hunk-of-the-month Xander and long suffering Maggie hooking up.

Ok, not hooking up in the traditional sense of the word, more like commiserating. And boy do they have much to gripe about.

This duo had Brady aghast when he saw them passed out on the couch, snuggled like two bugs in a rug. Think what Victor (John Aniston) will do when he catches wind of their combo!

It serves the gray goat, um, silver fox, right, seeing as how he has taken up with Kate (Lauren Koslow) at least in a business sense. This has driven poor Maggie to drink.

But when bad boy Xander saw her swilling all alone, he suggested a toast to Holly’s memory, “God’s newest little angel,” causing Maggie to run away nauseated.

She returned and he offered her water, and eventually these two talked about what’s troubling them. She’s fallen off the wagon to which Xander replied that his own mother was a lush who ignored him. Feeling bad, he wants to help Maggie in this moment.

She in turn tells him she understands what it’s like to lose your parents, “It’s a loneliness that stays with you forever.” Right before our eyes strong man Xander teared up, and it was for real!

Let’s hope these two continue to form a friendship based on mutual need and support. Maggie needs a friend, and if it’s Xander it will drive Victor, Brady, and the rest of Salem bonkers!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.