Days of our Lives: What’s hot and what’s not in Salem

It’s been a long hot summer in Salem, with wackiness galore including back from the dead characters and special latex face masks. The latest DOOL hijinks are enough to drive a soap fan crazy and are mostly not hot.

First, there’s the return of previously dead Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and his stunned wife Anna (Leann Hunley). There’s no beef with legacy Tony, he’s welcome back anytime, but Anna’s response strains credulity.

After discovering he’s alive, he told everyone but her, and married someone new, she didn’t bat an eyelash before saying let’s bail this stinky joint and get on with our lives! She slapped him three times, but 30 would have been more like it.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he is the best dressed. Nonetheless, he’s sleeping with a woman in a latex face mask who’s pretending to be someone else, and he’s clueless. Really? Plus he’s blabbing about it in a most ungentlemanly fashion to everyone in sight, and the predictable response is, ew, TMI dude!

Then he shows up at the love nest to find his step-mom Marlena (Deidre Hall) chastising his lover to treat him right, or else. Brady took no offense to this finger-wagging even though he’s a grown man.

What is wrong with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)? Lately, her high school hair-dos have been a bit more restrained. But her clothes? This week she wore a corduroy jumpsuit in a shade of green not seen in nature with black genie boots.

Her husband has finally departed, leaving her to get wild and naked with his brother Eric (Greg Vaughan), her lust object, and what does she do? Throw spaghetti at him. Food fights, corkscrew curls, and teenage fashions don’t jive with her status as a mature doctor. What does Eric see in her? Oh yeah, she’s a rebound from Nicole (Arianne Zucker)!

Off the chart hot was Xander (Paul Telfer) sans shirt. Nothing more needs be said!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.