Days of our Lives Tuesday spoilers: Brady bargains for Nicole’s freedom

This week Days of our Lives is full of sizzling action, with the heat factor amplified by Xander’s (Paul Telfer) delicious bad boy smirk and torso!

On Tuesday, the hot and bothered drama ramps up a couple of hundred degrees as the object of Xander’s lust, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) gets a very unwelcome visit.

No, not from her husband who planted a wallop on his presumed-dead wife today, in full view of Brady (Eric Martsolf).

This time, Nicole’s epically bad reaction comes at Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) expense. The saintly Sarah has the nerve to try and convince her friend to give Eric (Greg Vaughan) another chance. Never mind the inconvenient truth that Sarah would like to have and hold him all to herself!

At the same time, Brady is willing to sacrifice big to make Nicole happy. This involves making Xander an offer he can’t refuse. How low will Brady stoop to get Nicole her freedom from the marvelously debauched 12-pack? Tune in and find out!

Another vixen gets a comeuppance when Gabi (Camila Banus) learns that Stefan (Brandon Barash) has quit falling for her, um, considerable charms. Apparently, he wants a more sanitary life with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), but Gabi vows to get him where she wants him, come hell or high water. A lot is at stake, not the least of which is her pride. She had an awfully good time romping around with him, but she also has business matters to worry about and a partner who will not take no for an answer.

Just when you thought WilSon were on track for a blissful reunion, think again! The good news is that doctors now know the reason behind Will’s brain tumor. The bad news is that it is a complication from the procedure that got him his memories back!

If it isn’t one thing, it’s another in Salem.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday for all of the jaw-dropping scandals!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.