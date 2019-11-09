Days of our Lives: Tanya’s weekly Salem takeaways

If Days of our Lives gets rid of Xander (Paul Telfer), Salem plunges into an Ice Age, that’s how hot he is. The guy has no pretense or filters, is wickedly funny, and looks great in a loincloth with tousled hair. What else is there?

Seriously, this guy is woefully underrated on a show based on traditional values and old-fashioned virtues. He may walk a fine morality line, but having him fall for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), whose hair looked normal for the first time in forever, has worked so far.

It allows the baddie to show humility like when he backtracked on telling Eric (Greg Vaughan) about the pregnancy. He seems like the underdog when others bad mouth him like when sanctimonious Marlena (Deidre Hall) called him an idiot and a clown.

The big news, of course, is the show’s leap forward into next year, as seen at the end of Friday’s cliffhanger. I feel like whatever comes next should be with an asterisk, indicating B.L. (Before Leap) or A.L. (After Leap). Will this nervy move pay off in storytelling gold, or will it turn out to be a cheap trick, more hype than heft? I’m intrigued and hope the innovative plot device delivers on red hot elements of surprise and creativity going forward.

The fact that no one called out Hope (Kristian Alfonso) for her Breakfast at Tiffany’s get-up was ludicrous given the fact that everybody seemed to notice her slightly different lipstick shade. The woman is wearing stacks of pearl necklaces and no one wonders how she does it on a cop’s salary?

Most of all, I want to know how they’re going to resolve the elephants in the room — Stefano and Stefan are alive?

This is what I thought after watching a week of DOOL, what did you think?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.