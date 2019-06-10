Days of our Lives summer spoilers are hot and spectacular!

We have a glimpse of what lies ahead this summer on Days of our Lives, and exciting show spoilers reveal that couple’s action will be hot and heavy as some of Salem’s most eligible singletons get their groove on.

Star-crossed lovers Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) are destined to strengthen their bond once all of the fire setting calamities are behind them.

Now that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) has dumped his nasty behind, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) wants to take his relationship with Gabi (Camila Banus) to another level. In a show of truth and courage, he tells Gabi that he is actually starting to have feelings for her—what a gentleman!

Gabi will be torn since thus far she has been using him as well as enjoying their red hot monkey sex.

J.J. (Casey Moss) lets loose with Haley (Thia Megia), using the L word to describe his feelings! Meanwhile, his amnesiac dad Jack (Matthew Ashford) intimates to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) that he wouldn’t mind if some of his past memories returned. Jennifer happily obliges him as she regales him with tales from back in the day when they were young and in love.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stower) have hit a rocky patch due to her unhealthy attention to Jordan’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby. She is having unsettled feelings after having lost her own child, and apparently transferring romantic feelings unto Rafe (Galen Gering).

But spoilers reveal that Eli won’t give up on the lovely lady, and sparks fly on the 4th of July between these two.

There is a beauty and the beast pairing to mention! Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) rediscover the hotness that once was. Sexy times turn serious when the luscious six-pack gets all warm and fuzzy over the good doc. Aw! We knew he had a heart beating in that cavernous chest of his.

A memorial service brings some familiar faces to town, including Carrie (Christie Clark), Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and Belle (Martha Madison).

And of course, in the near future, we will see sensational Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) return to tend to their ailing son, Will (Chandler Massey).

It looks like plenty of sizzling stories are set to heat up Salem in the coming months!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.