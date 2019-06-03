Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker celebrates a birthday today

Days of our Lives fans will want to know that one of their fan faves has a big birthday to celebrate today. Who is it? Well, she is blonde, was born in 1974 in California, and recently returned to the soap.

One more clue: her other DOOL alias is Misty Circle! Yep, Arianne Zucker is 45 today!

The gorgeous and talented lady has thrilled viewers with her portrayal of Nicole since 1998. At this moment she is “back” but in the form of Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) who is simply wearing a Nicole face mask. It’s a story we’ll get to in a minute!

Zucker is an accomplished actress whose credits include CSI: Miami, DeVanity, Life in General, Ladies of the Lake, WebCam Girls, Killer Assistant, Mommy Be Mine, Ex-Wife Killer, and Babysitter’s Nightmare.

The California native has also booked commercials, including ones for McDonald’s and Mazda Miata.

But wait, that’s not all! Before turning to acting, Zucker was a model, debuting at age 16. She worked in Europe then settled in New York.

Zucker is involved in a relationship with her former DOOL co-star, Shawn Christian (Daniel). She and current DOOL co-star Kyle Lowder (Rex) share one daughter together.

Now, back to the sizzling front burner story that Zucker is involved in! Yes, technically Nicole is back, but only because evil Kristen has somehow got her mitts on a very lifelike mask that looks just like beautiful Nicole.

We thought the gig was up last week when inebriated Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) came face to face with Kristen. Lo and behold a very shaken Kristen put her mask back on, and “Nicole” told the poor woman to beat it back home and sober up!

Maggie will spill the beans, but will anyone believe it when she says she saw Nicole?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.