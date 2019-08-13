Days of our Lives spoilers: Will Kristen kill Marlena?

Days of our Lives viewers are flabbergasted that Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) reign as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has gone on this long without anyone suspecting the obvious. That may all be about to change with explosive show spoilers hinting that Marlena (Deidre Hall) could be the one to unmask her, possibly paying with her life.

How much longer can Kristen reign supreme? For a bit longer it seems at least while August sweeps continue. Right now, she’s having too much fun being married to her brother Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), sleeping with an unsuspecting himbo, and trying to wrest DiMera Enterprises away.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) should be the one to figure out he’s sleeping with Kristen and not Nicole, but he’s more beautiful than he is brainy. Still, he saw something that doesn’t make sense to him, and that is Nicole’s back. He saw a big blob of scar tissue exactly where Kristen had her ostentatious tattoo.

Perhaps he will consult with Doc about that. He’s already told his dad who blurted out, “You slept with Nicole!” for all to hear at Doug’s Place. Brady, bless his heart, responded that it was “oddly right.” Heaven help that man!

In fact, the wheels seemed to be set in motion for Kristen’s ambush when both Marlena and John (Drake Hogestyn) later tried to book the eatery for their anniversary bash. These two never have a celebration without plenty of gunfire. Will Marlena be shot again, like she was at her recent wedding?

Mark August 23 on your calendar, that is when a spectacular Friday cliffhanger will leave lives hanging in the balance. Rumor has it that Kristen blows her top and pulls a gun on Marlena, possibly at her anniversary bash. Will Doc be able to talk down the sneaky vixen?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.