Days of our Lives spoilers: Tribute to Peggy McCay this week

Days of our Lives fans will have a chance to remember and say goodbye to a veteran actress who lit up the screen for over 30 years as Caroline Brady.

This week, the show will commemorate the passing of Peggy McCay who died in October 2018 at the age of 90. McCay died of natural causes.

The daytime and primetime star was born on November 2, 1927. Before launching her career, the actress attended Barnard College and Columbia University, where she studied acting with the legendary coach Lee Strasburg. Throughout her career, she starred in theater, film, and television. McCay was not married and she had no children.

The talented actress’ credits included L.A. Law, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Cold Case, Cagney & Lacey, The Waltons, Lou Grant, and The Jeffersons.

The New York native was nominated five times for a Daytime Emmy for her role as Days of our Lives’ Brady matriarch. In 1991, she won an Emmy for her work on CBS’ The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.

In an ironic twist of fate, McCay’s onscreen husband Frank Parker died in September, just one month prior to her own passing.

McCay debuted as Caroline Brady in 1983. Her final appearance came in August 2016. Prior to joining the cast of Days of our Lives, McCay played Vanessa Dale on the soap Love of Life, from 1951 to 1955. On General Hospital, she played Iris Fairchild from 1967-1970.

This week, the news will spread in Salem that beloved Caroline has passed away. Her daughter Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will let Victor (John Aniston) know, and from there the residents will hear the sad news.

There will be a celebration of her life where her family and friends will remember the feisty, but kind, lady who toiled at the local gathering place, the Brady Pub.

It is fitting that her ceremony will take place at the Pub, where generations of Salem residents spent countless hours marking milestones and passing time.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.