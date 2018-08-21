Days of our Lives spoilers: Shawn is concerned for Claire’s safety

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 22, 2018, reveal that some fan favorites are headed back to Salem to stir up some drama.

With the Jarlena wedding happening, several familiar faces will be seen. Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) are planning for a memorable evening and that is exactly what they will get.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) will be returning to Days of our Lives. Fans have been anxious about their storyline, especially with all of the hype surrounding it.

When he learns that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is living in the same place as Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), alarm bells go off. Everyone is under the impressed that he is dangerous given the fire Ciara (Victoria Konefal) was saved from.

There is going to be some words between Shawn and his daughter, especially given the circumstances. Claire isn’t in danger, or is she?

The next several days in Salem are going to be filled with chaos and shock as more than just Shawn and Belle make their presence known. A lot is going to happen leading up to the Jarlena wedding, and this is just the beginning of the chaos to come.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.