Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami, Kristen and Paul are in danger, Eve is shocked to disocver Brady and Kristen, Patch is arrested and taken away

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday August 31, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser tease major unhappiness descends upon some of your favorite Salem-ites—how unfair!

First of all, Patch (Stephen Nichols) is no longer Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) to have and to hold. What in the world is going on here? It seems that the man who just got gifted with a bionic eye is arrested on trumped up charges of espionage. But don’t expect to get those hankies out fans, you will not be privy to Patch’s exit. He’s arrested off camera, and we only find out about it as a need-to-know thing. SMH.

Elsewhere, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) hits the roof when she discovers her worst nightmare has materialized: her man in the arms of another woman! Yes, that’s Brady (Eric Martsolf) with Kristen (Kristian Alfonso) getting oh so cozy, but it’s not what it looks like. Oh sure, where have we heard that one before, right?

Well, in this case it’s true, but it will take some smooth talking to convince Eve of that. But that’s not all Kristen wrote!

Paul (Sean Christopher) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Kristen get tangled up, too. But in a really bad way. As in these three have a major run-in but all does not end well. Is a visit from the Grim Reaper in store for someone beloved? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.