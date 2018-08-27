Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami gets cuffed, Will and Paul are headed for trouble, Marlena goes under the knife

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday August 28, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease a ton of heart stopping action takes place as the Grim Reaper circles Salem.

Doc (Deidre Hall) needs a doc! What is worse: getting shot, or getting shot by your own daughter, or getting shot at your own wedding? What if all three happen?! Poor Marlena had one heck of a day last week, and now she must enter the operating theater with her friends and family holding vigil. Will John (Drake Hogestyn) be a widower before he even has time to be a husband?

Elsewhere, Paul (Sean Christopher) is kept in the dark by Will (Chandler Massey). The writing is on the wall folks. The expiration date for these two is fast approaching, and you can count down the minutes to a WilSon reunion.

Oh boy, DiMera blood runs deep, and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) shows just how much she is Stefano’s daughter this week. The blond vixen is keeping a secret and it involves Brady (Eric Martsolf). How will he react when she tells him that she has something he dearly wants and needs?

Yes, Rafe and Sami spend time together once again just like in the old days. But before you get too nostalgic, it’s not what you think. Poor Rafe (Galen Gering) has the onerous job of arresting Miss Samantha Gene for the attempted murder of her mother!

