Days of our Lives spoilers: Rome changes everything for JJ, Kristen, Eli and Lani

Days of our Lives spoilers for the NBC show tease four lives will be forever changed in Rome. The preview video for next week lets fans know it is all about worlds colliding at the convent.

Fans finally saw Lani (Sal Stowers) come face to face with Eli (Lamon Archey) last week. Their shocked faces were Friday’s cliffhanger, which means the fallout will happen in upcoming episodes.

It is hard to tell who is more stunned, Lani, or Eli. She certainly never expected him to show up at the convent. He definitely wasn’t counting on running into the woman who left him at the altar while on his search for Kristen. Gabi (Camila Banus) is going to be furious when she realizes that she put her man on a direct path to finding his ex-fiancé.

Eli will demand to know what Lani is doing in a convent, dressed as a nun. Will Lani come clean with Eli or continue to shut him out to keep Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) alive?

Ironically before Eli stumbled upon Lani, she was discussing whether or not she should take her final vow to become a nun. Kristen urged her friend to tell Eli the truth. If Lani was having any doubts regarding her choice to be a nun. Did her advice fall on deaf ears? Viewers will find out soon.

Speaking of Kristen, she is in for the fight of her life. JJ (Casey Moss) has a gun, and he is ready to use it to seek revenge for Haley (Thia Megia). There is no question JJ is not in his right mind. He is so drugged out, even visions of his dead girlfriend begging him to stop his quest for revenge against Kristen could reach him.

Viewers saw JJ’s wish of vengeance come true when found Kristen alone in a garden. There is no one around to save her from JJ, who calls her out for killing Haley and vows to make her pay.

Days spoilers for next week do indicate Lanie pleads with JJ for Kristen’s safety. The reunion between Lani and Eli might get interrupted before the ex-couple gets the chance to chat. Perhaps they hear Kristen’s cries for help inside the convent.

There are so many questions heading into the new week of the NBC daytime drama. Can anything stop JJ from killing Kristen? Does Lani set the record straight with Eli? Will Eli even care anymore why Lani left? He is with Gabi now.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.