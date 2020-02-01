Days of our Lives spoilers: New beginnings, second chances, and three magic words bring Salem couples together

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease love is in the air for three Salem couples. Six people will finally stop fighting how they feel, sparking new beginnings, second chances, and one person to say three magic words.

After weeks of focusing on drama, lies, secrets, and shenanigans, Days is all about love. Romance is rekindled by old flames giving fans the juicy love stories that make the soap opera so good.

Sarah and Xander

Xander (Paul Telfer) has been pinning for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) for months. The connection he had with Sarah grew stronger when he agreed to let people believe he was Mickey’s dad, not Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Sarah almost gave in to her feelings for Xander a couple of times. Most recently, when they spent a romantic Christmas together, but Mickey’s illness and Eric have forced Sarah to keep Xander at arm’s length.

The wait is finally over for Xander. Sarah will admit to Xander that she is in love with him. He has longed to hear her say “I Love You,” and it will be well worth the wait. The two will have a romantic evening bringing all their true feelings to light.

Nicole and Eric

Eric finally gives Nicole (Arianne Zucker) what she has longed for since the day he walked out on her — a second chance. He has been angry with her for keeping Mickey’s paternity a secret. Eric has been pushing her away from the moment she told him the truth.

However, upon learning Nicole’s relationship with Brady (Eric Martsolf) is fake, Eric can’t help but have a change of heart. Her honesty about her fake romance forces Eric to see Nicole differently.

The two embark on a new beginning after Eric finally tells Nicole that he forgives her. It is the three words she has been desperate for him to say so they could reunite. Nicole’s dream of being with Eric is finally coming true.

Kristen and Brady

Brady can longer deny how he feels about Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Once the truth about his relationship with Nicole is out in the open, Brady admits he is still in love with Kristen.

Losing their baby and Kristen killing Haley (Thia Megia) tore the couple apart. Brady was in love with Kristen before that fateful night changed their lives forever. He even defended the relationship to his family.

Kristen’s primary purpose since returning to Salem has been to get Brady back. Her wish comes true when Brady tells her he thinks they deserve another chance.

Love is in the air on Days. Fans are going to want to tune in daily to ensure not a moment of romance is missed on the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.