Days of our Lives spoilers: Marlena’s life is in danger, Mimi accuses Bonnie of lying about Bon Bon

Days of our Lives fans are in for a rock and rolling red-hot time starting on Monday when several epic surprises shock the residents of Salem.

First off, a familiar face returns to cause some unexpected drama. Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) pops up unannounced just as Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) starts the bonding process with his newly discovered daughter, Baby Bon Bon.

But once Mimi catches sight of the baby, she has a ton of hard questions for her mom Bonnie (Judi Evans). Explosive spoilers reveal that Mimi and Bonnie go toe to toe as Mimi demands to know who the baby’s real father is! Of course, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) ran some cut-rate paternity tests, but even she said they weren’t the standard issue—those cost too much!

A stunned Lucas probably wanted to believe what he heard since he was already gaga over the cute baby. But clearly, there is more to the story, and no doubt Mimi will unravel the truth!

Even more startling, is the news that someone other than Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) wants Doc (Deidre Hall) dead. The good news is that Marlena will come out of her coma this week, but the bad news is that she’s in more danger than ever!

As Marlena comes around, she will remember exactly what transpired, including her own daughter shooting her. But wait, apparently that’s fake news!

According to Marlena, there was a mysterious person in the bushes nearby, and that someone had a gun. Could that be the person who shot Marlena?

It would look a whole lot better for Sami (Alison Sweeney) if that’s the case! She’s done a lot of despicable things in her lifetime, but shooting her mom is crazy even for Sami.

Stay tuned DOOL fans, two incredibly jaw-dropping mysteries are about to explode wide open this week and you don’t want to miss a single minute of the soaptastic action!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.