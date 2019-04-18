Days of our Lives spoilers: Lucas Horton returns to Salem

Days of our Lives fans are in for a treat with news of another returning character heading back to Salem. Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is headed back to town once again.

When viewers saw Lucas take off for Europe, it was implied he wouldn’t be returning anytime soon. In fact, even Bryan Dattilo thought it was the end of the road for the character he portrayed since 1993.

Thankfully, that is not the case. Lucas Horton will be back in Salem at some point during May sweeps. Of course, that makes sense given the fact that soaps bank on the three sweeps periods throughout the year to bump their ratings in hopes of renewal.

Bryan Dattilo revealed he would return because of an ailing relative. Given the current events happening on Days of our Lives, it is likely going to be his son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) who needs Lucas’ help.

It was recently revealed that Will has a brain tumor. While it is unclear what the future holds, Lucas returning to Days of our Lives makes sense. Could he be back to watch his son die? At this point, anything is possible.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.