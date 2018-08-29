Days of our Lives spoilers: Kristen seduces Brady, Paul tries to find Brady, Julie and Doug’s jaws drop at the club

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Thursday August 30, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that more than a few bombshells explode around town as a harlot is on the loose, a young dad goes missing, and one couple get the shock of their lives!

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is thisclose to spilling the tragic, sordid beans about what really happened with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Will she or won’t she? After all, it isn’t the best time to stun everyone in town seeing as how their beloved matriarch has just been shot.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is on everyone’s mind! Minx-like Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) can’t keep her mitts off of the tan and handsome single dad, but will she ever truly have his heart? Then Paul (Sean Christopher) spins his wheels trying to locate the MIA man; will he rescue him from the clutches of the crazed DiMera?

But the biggest shock of all is in store for legendary VIP’s Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes). What in the world is hiding in their club? Could it be the lifeless body of a master con artist gone missing? Perhaps a blast from the past? Whatever it is, it leaves this happily married soap couple agog! Tune in and find out what set their jaws dropping!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.