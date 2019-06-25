Days of our Lives spoilers: Kate hears a secret, Justin is propositioned, and Jennifer offers Jack hope

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that you do not want to miss a minute of the epic action that goes down in Salem between lovers and brothers, and exes and amnesiacs.

The triangle between Rex (Kyle Lowder), Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) heats up to a scorching climax. Rex has no idea that the other two have been pining away for some time now. They have managed to keep him out of the loop, even though plenty of others know their sordid secret.

Which is why Eric looks so miserable when his brother practically demands he marry them, stat. Awkward!

Suspicious Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets more than she bargained for. She once again goes snooping in someone’s room. Although she doesn’t get the dirt she is looking for on Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she gets something much bigger. Kate hears a stunning secret that will leave her ears burning. This info is dynamite in the right hands, but is she brave enough to use it?

Since becoming the commissioner on the basis of her sleeping with the mayor, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has gone berserk wanting revenge on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Now that he’s in jail, she needs a shark to bite him into oblivion. Can Justin (Wally Kurth) help her out? She tries to persuade her nemesis to do the right thing but he balks. Will she turn on the charm to get what she wants?

Speaking of the new mayor, someone else wants to be playing footsie with him. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) wants her ex back and isn’t above trying to guilt trip him.

She tells Jack (Matthew Ashford) all about Dr. Rolf’s mystical magical mystery serum. It could bring back his memories. Will he give it a try? Um, shouldn’t she give him full disclosure about the dangerous cure?

The serum successfully brought back Will’s (Chandler Massey) memories, but at the price of a subsequent brain tumor. Oopsie!

This is one of those times when TMI is best.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.