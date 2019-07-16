Days of our Lives spoilers: Jordan Ridgeway returns to Salem

Days of our Lives fans are about to get the answer to a burning riddle that’s been flummoxing Salem for months when a certain brunette vixen returns to town.

Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause Hartley) is set to pop back up again in August, no doubt to claim, or at least check on, the baby she’s entrusted to Rafe (Galen Gering). How will Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) feel about his sister’s return?

We last saw Jordan in February when she tried to ruin his life by making all sorts of nasty accusations. The plot really was a bit askew, coming out of nowhere. All of a sudden Jordan was in town trying to make everyone believe that Ben, aka The Necktie Killer, was still dark and evil, and not reformed. He’s struggled to forgive and forget ever since, and her arrival will no doubt stir up fresh wounds. In the meantime, he’s expressed some interest in getting to know his nephew.

Will this be the time she finally drops the bombshell revelation as to who her baby daddy is? Everyone has been wondering, but wisely kept from grilling her seeing as how her delicate mental state was in a serious process of upheaval.

Baby David has been cared for while Jordan gets treatment in Bayview. Who actually fathered the adorable tot?

Some fans think it’s no accident that Jordan asked Rafe to care for David, and believe that he is the baby’s uncle. In this case, the father would be Rafe’s brother Dario (last played by Jordi Vilasuso).

Thus far, Jordan has been adamant about not spilling any beans, but explosive show spoilers reveal that the baby daddy is someone viewers have seen before. So that pretty much rules out a one-time hookup, sperm donor, and or any other wild soapy scenario.

We bet that when the truth bomb drops, all sorts of chaos and juicy complications will ensue!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.