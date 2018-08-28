Days of our Lives spoilers: John may lose Marlena, Sami and Hope battle, Kristen tells Brady to man up!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Wednesday August 29, 2018 episode of the NBC soap tease that the fallout from Jarlena’s wicked nuptials continue, while a pair of Salem beauties have a major showdown.

Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) has enough trouble, what with believing that E.J. is still alive, and shooting her mom while she’s getting married to the man of her dreams. But after all of this mayhem, Samantha Gene gets more than she bargained for when she confronts Hurricane Hope (Kristian Alfonso)! Will there be a major, soapy catfight on Wednesday?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) hasn’t seen the last of mean, mean, mean Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The scheming, duplicitous harpy has more on her mind than revenge on John (Drake Hogestyn) and Susan. She confronts Brady and gives him one last chance to do her bidding!

Elsewhere, Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Adrienne (Judi Evans) share a happy mother and son moment. But not so happy is John, the groom who could soon be a widower. As Doc’s life flashes before his eyes he is consumed with dread that she may never come back to him. Is he right? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.