Days of our Lives spoilers: Jarlena’s wedding erupts in chaos, WilSon grow close, Marlena is in danger

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Friday August 24, 2018 episode of the NBC sudser tease that a ton of torment is about to set down in Salem proper, just in time to disrupt Jarlena’s impeccably made wedding plans.

First off Sami (Alison Sweeney) fans will be delighted to see their heroine front and center at her mom’s nuptials. Sami will be in the middle of the raucous craziness that envelopes the happy couple’s big day.

To begin with, Sami arrives with an ominous warning: Marlena (Deidre Hall) is in danger!

Next, Sami must make a heart stopping decision that could mean alter the lives of several Salem residents. She’s never been a shrinking violet, has she? Explosive show spoilers reveal that Sami turns a gun on someone– be sure to tune in and find out what secret bombshell action Sami finds herself in the middle of.

It will also be a pleasing day for WilSon fans. It appears that these two star-crossed lovers make progress toward getting back to what they once shared.

But will any of this matter if John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena are stopped from joining their souls in an everlasting union? Could it be that Jarlena’s wedding is one big bust? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on NBC.