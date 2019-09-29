Days of our Lives spoilers: Is Sarah leaving Salem?

Well, that was a shocking reversal and quick medical turnaround for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) on Days of our Lives. One minute she’s sedated for an abortion procedure, and the next she wakes up and decides she wants to be a mom after all.

According to Xander (Paul Telfer), she’s in luck because the doctor had an emergency and left before anything happened. Of course, viewers know that Xander cold conked the doctor before he could begin.

Xander and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) were in cahoots that Sarah would never go through with an abortion, rather her embryo would be taken and implanted in Kristen by everyone’s favorite mad scientist, Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

Well, Dr. Rolf arrived with good news, there was no need for the procedure because Kristen is herself pregnant.

This strains credulity because this was not supposed to be possible. But, miracles do happen frequently on soaps.

Where does this leave Sarah?

She is pregnant with Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) child, but he is now back with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) who has returned from the dead. Awkward!

Eric dumped Sarah before she could tell him the baby news, and she did not want him to know about the baby, nor did she want to be a mom.

Now that everything has changed, will Sarah up and leave Salem?

She surely doesn’t want to be in Eric’s presence as he and Nicole are cavorting all over town together, and how would she explain the bambino?

Sarah has a couple of choices. One, she can leave town with nearly no one in on the secret she’s keeping. Two, she could stay and lie about the baby’s dad, saying it is either Xander’s or Rex’s (Kyle Lowder).

The only other connection Sarah has to Salem is her mom Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), but these two don’t do much together.

Does Sarah leave Salem?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.