Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi and Eli’s wedding begins, Ben breaks out of prison

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC show tease Valentine’s Day week is going to be full of love and drama.

Two men make life-changing choices to be with the women they love. Nothing says love like helping the man adore to break out of prison. Other than perhaps lying to your faïence about holding his grandmother’s life in the balance.

Salem residents prepare to celebrate the day of love, but in true soap opera fashion, things do not go as planned for two couples.

Gab and Eli’s wedding

It’s a Valentine’s Day wedding for Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli (Lamon Archey). Despite Lani’s (Sal Stowers) best efforts, Eli is determined to go through with marrying Gabi. He is clueless to the fact she blackmailed Lani into leaving him at the alter and that Gabi also controls Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker with an app.

Lani lurks in the bushes watching as Julie officiates the wedding. Julie is thrilled to have the chance to be the one to marry Eli and Gabi. Will Eli go through with marrying Gabi or will Lani finally come clean regarding Gabi’s latest manipulation?

Fans know that it is rare a wedding in Salem goes off without a hitch. Eli and Gabi’s wedding will be no different. Viewers can expect drama, and excitement that may or may not end up with them as a married couple.

Ben’s prison break

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) breaks out of prison thanks to the help of Will (Chandler Massey) and Clyde (James Read). The master plan for Ben to escape prison hits a snag, but it won’t stop Ben from seeking his freedom.

After making his way to the road, Ben is faced with a light that he believes is a prison guard catching him in the act. The escaped felon is pleasantly surprised to find Ciara (Victoria Konefal) riding to his rescue.

She feels so guilty over not being able to prove he is innocent of killing Jordan (Chrishell Stause) that Ciara will go to any lengths to stop Ben’s execution.

The couple begins their life on the run, as they vow to still fight to find out who really killed Jordan. It is not going to be easy. However, Ciara is the daughter of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso), life on the run is in her DNA.

It is a week full of love and excitement in Salem. February sweeps continues to drop a lot of juicy moments, so make sure to tune in daily to see what goes down on the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.