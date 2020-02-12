Days of our Lives spoilers: Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey out

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) and Chandler Massey (Will Horton) are out at Days of our Lives. The exit is the latest in a round of casting changes going on at the NBC daytime drama.

Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez) recently revealed he is saying good-bye to the soap opera he has called home since 2008. His final airdate will take place this summer.

It is also being reported that Casey Moss (JJ Deveraux) is leaving the show in a pivotal February sweeps storyline that will also celebrate Bill Hayes’ 50th anniversary playing Doug Williams on Days.

Freddie breaks the shocking news

News the fan favorites were fired from the show came directly from Freddie Smith. He shared a YouTube video to make the shocking announcement and did not hold back on what went down.

“I don’t even know where to start. I just feel like everyone is going to be so shocked. Chandler and I were released from our contracts, so we will not be filming any more episodes after this week, or depending on schedule, the next couple of weeks. I just wanted everyone to know, to kind of rip the Band-Aid off, if you will, with this video,” Freddie began the lengthy and informative message.

The actor also explained that like all other cast members from the NBC show, he and Chandler were let out of their contracts while Days went on a long hiatus. Once the soap opera was renewed, new contracts were negotiated.

However, Chandler and Freddie were only asked to return to film a handful of episodes when production resumed.

Chandler and Freddie’s final storyline and airdate

The Days’ production schedule is still filming several months out, even with the hiatus. Freddie revealed the final airdate for him and Chandler is Friday, September 18. Fans will have months to prepare for Sonny and Will leaving Salem.

Freddie did not reveal any information regarding the exit storyline. He was unable to tell if Will and Sonny find their way back together, or if they leave the show separately.

Fans know Will did not cause the car crash that killed Sonny’s mom Adrienne (Judi Evans). However, he is still in prison, and deciding whether or not to use the truth to set him free. The implications of the truth coming out will affect many people in Salem.

Sonny is growing close to nanny Evan (Brock Kelly). They are taking their relationship to the next level, so Will better come clean soon. Perhaps Will coming clean is part of Chandler and Freddie’s exit storyline.

The final airdate of Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey on Days of our Lives is still months away. Therefore, anything can happen to cause Will and Sonny to leave.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.