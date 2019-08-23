Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander drops a bombshell, Chloe departs, and a trip for Jack and Jennifer

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise a boatload of trouble floats into Salem as secrets are revealed and lies are unsealed. Who’s happy and who’s not? Let’s not waste another minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

The drama and trauma from Jarlena’s supposedly joyous occasion continue to reverberate throughout the lives of your favorite characters.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has been unmasked and she vows to not go down easily. After pulling a gun on the merry-makers, she has a load of bombshells to drop. What she has to tell a gobsmacked Brady (Eric Martsolf) will change his life forever.

Xander (Paul Telfer) further piles on the truth bombs because he has nothing to lose now. What could he possibly add to Kristen’s revelations?

The audacious hunkmeister informs that baby Holly is still alive!

Eric (Greg Vaughan), Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) cannot believe their ears even though they desperately want to.

Not just one, but two Salemites take their leave. Their loved ones must say goodbye to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) receives some heartfelt news and her reaction is priceless. Next week, Elani must speak with her but afterward, something ghastly happens.

Following the stunning revelations made about dead and undead people from Salem, a trio of detectives leave town in the hopes of finding out the truth.

Look for Eric, Jack (Matthew Ashford), and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) to head to the Windy City to find conclusive proof of some very shady accusations. Of course, this raises all sorts of questions about what Jack and Jennifer get up to in such close proximity to the other.

Will turbulence knock some sense into him, or better yet restore his memories?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.