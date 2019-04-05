Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: WilSon faces tragedy, a wedding is rudely interrupted, Rafe is a dad!

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise tons of angsty drama for your favorite Salem characters. Is a young man facing a death sentence? Are a couple of newlyweds about to hit the skids? Let’s find out!

Rope isn’t the only DOOL couple seeking that forever wedded bliss feeling. Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Haley (Thia Megia) speed things up and plan a Friday Cliffhanger wedding. What could go wrong?

For one, a very shocking and unexpected “guest” pops up!

Could it be that Haley already has a secret hubby?

Also getting in on the ball and chain action are Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Believe it or not, these two crazy kids announce plans to marry. But, not everyone is happy to hear the news.

Not only is Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) shaken, someone offers to help her put a stop to the situation. Galant Knight Eric (Greg Vaughan) tells Jennifer he has a plan to stop the wedding before it happens. Does he ever get tired of rescuing damsels?

Speaking of rescuers, Rafe (Galen Gering) puts his marriage at risk by telling Hope (Kristian Alfonso) about his latest harebrained scheme. He wants to take care of Jordan’s (Chrishell Hartley) secret baby!

Well, this will put a crimp on date night, and it leaves a wide opening for Ted (Gilles Marini) to glide through on his way to winning Hope’s favor.

Too-hot-to-handle bombshells are dropped by Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Will’s (Chandler Massey) doctors.

When Eve hears what Claire is hiding, she devises a crazy plan to help. But, can anyone help poor Will? His tests are in and the results are not good. The shocking news hits WilSon hard, and maybe this is the event that brings Sami (Alison Sweeney) back to Salem?

We can tell you the exact date of another returning Salem blonde! Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hits town on April 25. But it gets better — Xander (Paul Telfer), aka the Human Torso, is coming with!

