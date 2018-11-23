Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: WilSon are reunited, Leo demands a ring, Eric and Holly part ways?   

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise a ton of trouble is ready and waiting to usher out sweeps month in Salem. What in the world happens to the good residents in and around Horton Square? Let’s find out!

Things go from bad to good to worse for WilSon. Last week was a momentous one for both men. Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Christopher Sean) broke up when it became apparent that Will and Sonny (Freddie Smith) never stopped loving each other.

But then Sonny went MIA and Will was frantic. Things eventually resolve on Monday when fans finally get the WilSon reunion they have been waiting eons for.

But soap happiness is a short-lived commodity and within 24 hours a bad penny pops up to make their lives miserable.

Yes, Leo (Greg Rikaart) is baaaak! The sneaky, snaky mongrel has slithered back to town and wants something from Sonny. Like a ring.

WilSon are gobsmacked when the once-dead Leo demands that he and Sonny tie the knot.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is also front and center next week. Will she hook back up in a sleazy alliance with Leo? That remains to be seen but in the meantime she has a heated confrontation with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Kayla and Kate spit nails when the latter accuses the former of setting her up to take a fall.

Later in the week the spunky brunette does some double dealing against Stefan (Tyler Christopher). She really should be careful about who she double crosses. Nonetheless she wastes no time spilling the dirty beans to Roman (Josh Taylor).

Elsewhere a still in mourning Eric (Greg Vaughan) comes to grips with a hard reality. What does he decide about baby Holly’s fate?

You don’t want to miss Friday’s cliffhanger: Abi (Marci Miller) confronts Chad about his betrayal!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.