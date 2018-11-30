Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ted confronts Ben, Abi busts out of Bayview, it’s Cin City in Salem!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of NBC’s soap promise that a Cin-ful event is set to go down, while a couple of snakes in the grass do what they do best sneak and connive, but to what end?!

First up, Abi (Kate Mansi) and her bad selves are front and center. In a sizzling Friday cliffhanger she ripped Chad (Billy Flynn) a new one for committing her back to the insane asylum. Really Chad, you just delivered her baby like two hours ago, and now you institutionalize her? Not only does he mistakenly think that she’s Gabigail, he doesn’t even recognize his own baby spawn!

But help is on the way in the form of dark knight, Stefan (Tyler Christopher). Of course he has an underhanded agenda. He thinks that she really is his altered true love, and so sets her free from her chains so to speak.

And just when you thought you’d seen the last of Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), think again. He flew out of Salem with a broken heart, but back he comes on a wing and a prayer. What bombshell does he drop on an unsuspecting Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin)? Be sure to tune in and find out, it’s not what you expect!

Sleazy Ted is also back (Gilles Marini) and the ambulance chaser is between a rock and a hard place. That’s what happens when you slither out from underground!

Next week he does someone’s bidding in order to cover his own behind. Who convinces him to get Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to confess to setting the cabin fire? One guess!

Speaking of Ben, he’s large and in charge as he finally gets Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to go out with him. Yep, it’s Cin City time in little old Salem. How will Hope (Kristen Alfonso) respond? With fireworks, but spicy Ciara dishes it right back!

