Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stefan gets heated with Gabi, Jack pushes J.J., and John has a bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that the whirlwind of activity that has been storming Salem is not about to shut down anytime soon! A couple of gals have the riot act read to them while a certain lady is drawing all kinds of suspicion.

But first of all, be aware that there will be a short week in store. Days of our Lives will be preempted on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.

Why you might ask, isn’t Memorial Day behind us? Yep, the unofficial start of summer has had its heyday, but apparently, the 2019 French Open is not yet over! On Thursday and Friday, NBC will air coverage of the sporting event and this affects Days of our Lives episodes.

But, this means that a whole lotta action will no doubt be packed into the first three days of the week.

For starters, Stefan (Brandon Barash) wastes no time getting in Gabi’s (Camila Banus) grill over her part in his relationship rupture with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). Um, excuse me but isn’t this the pot calling the kettle black? I believe he was her mattress partner the day Chloe’s retinas burned to a crisp!

Sleazy Jack (Mathew Ashford) has a deal that J.J. (Casey Moss) might not be able to refuse. Viewers know that the amnesiac has the purloined passports his son needs to evade the law. What in the world will he want in return?

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) cannot believe the insight he gains about a scorching hot event. Does he realize who it was that set the cabin fire, oh so long ago? Viewers surely would have forgotten it if it weren’t for it being dragged out for so long now!

Spoilers reveal that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) makes a connection with someone extraordinary. Is it Mr. Beam or Mr. Daniels? Nope, it’s someone totally unexpected and hopefully with the power or magic to help her get her life back together.

John (Drake Hogestyn) has a bad feeling about Eve (Kassie DePaiva). Next week, he tells a stunned Sonny (Freddie Smith) exactly what he thinks.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.