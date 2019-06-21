Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami vents, Xander and Ted bond, and Kate spies on Nicole

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that a force of nature confronts another vixen, some snooping takes place, and a wedding is on the horizon.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) masquerading as Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has raised eyebrows, and some of those belong to very sneaky and suspicious people.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) does not like how Nicole has treated her twin Eric (Greg Vaughan) and takes a moment to let her know. Will Sami be able to spot fake when she sees it?

It doesn’t matter, however, because sneaky Kate (Lauren Koslow) takes the opportunity to spy in Nicole’s room. She and Gabi (Camila Banus) have shared suspicions about the blonde damsel, and Kate is not one to hold back or let the law get in her way.

But, Kristen also has another hot head to contend with. Apparently, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is determined to find out what happened to Ted (Gilles Marini). Uh oh!

The poor man has been taken captive by Kristen, and it’s up to Hope to sniff him out.

Meanwhile, Xander (Paul Telfer) continues to amaze. He did as Kristen asked and dragged Ted off to the bowels of the mansion, but darn it if Xander doesn’t start to feel sorry for the guy!

Gabi finds time to devote to Stefan (Brandon Barash). These two could be a power couple if they just stop the games and get real with each other.

Speaking of real, Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) look to marry and make it official. Why not ask his brother the ex-priest to do the honors?

Maybe because it’s awkward when he and Sarah are really the ones in love? This fact doesn’t stop anyone.

The noose begins to tighten around firebug Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) as Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara develop a scheme to trap the bad girl.

Could it be that Dr. Rolf’s (William Utay) diary entries help another Salem amnesiac to regain his memories?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.