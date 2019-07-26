Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rex is aghast, Hope gets a clue, and Tony is back!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that some of your favorite couples are front and center as scandalous events take center stage. Who’s making up and who’s breaking up?

Let’s find out what goes down next week in Salem!

Why exactly can’t Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) get a place of their own? They’re both doctors and married, yet go from the frying pan into the fire by moving out of Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) place and into her mom’s. Go figure.

That’s not all that changes for these two as Sarah drops a bombshell that is sure to rock Rex’s world. It also shakes up Xander (Paul Telfer) as well!

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a new lackey in Tony (Thaao Penghlis), but she will be raging when he appears to betray her.

There’s plenty more betrayal in store for several Salem sweethearts.

Poor Hope (Kristian Alfonso), trading filet mignon for some ground round. She may finally have a clue next week when she goes snooping around in Ted’s (Gilles Marini) place and finds something that could change the trajectory of their relationship.

Stabi fans should get out the rice and pop the corks because these two crazy kids plan to tie the knot. Yes, you read that right. Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) have a master plan to come out on top. and it may or may not backfire on them.

There’s another hottie in town with matrimony on the brain. Think you know which leading lady will pop the question to a hunky bachelor? Think again, the answer may surprise you!

Just when it seemed like Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) were back on track, something heinous happens to change everything.

Oops, it looks like Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) is going to have to dump that hunky doctor again. Hey, maybe Sarah will go out on a date with him!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.