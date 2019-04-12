Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rafe is shot, Hope gives in, Gabi and Ciara kidnapped!  

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that high crimes and misdemeanors are in store for your favorite Salemites. Who gets shot? Who gets kidnapped? Who has a conniption over a little white lie? Let’s not waste another minute dishing all of the soapy dirt that’s fit to print!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is in for a world of hurt when his deception is uncovered. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is fit to be tied when she finds out what the cad did for love. But she will have a different kind of tiff later that will make this vent session look like child’s play?

Eric (Greg Vaughan) finds out that a date has been set for a pair of lovebirds. What he does next will shock you! Does he try to stop Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) wedding? Or, gasp, would he actually offer to officiate? Lord, please say no!

Cin are back, large and in charge in Salem, as Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) get frisky. Their extracurricular activities take a serious turn, but will they end up regretting a tempestuous decision?

Elsewhere, that darn drug cartel just won’t give up! Ciara and Gabi (Camila Banus) become victims when they least expect it. Even more surprising is the pair who join up to rescue these two. Could Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finally be ready to bury the hatchet with Ben (not in his back)?

Rafe (Galen Gering) takes a bullet. But is it enough to save his teetering marriage? A hot hunk of lead could be the least of his problems now that suave Ted (Gilles Marini) has made his love for Hope crystal clear.

Who is Jordan’s (Chrishell Hartley) baby daddy? I vote for Jeremiah, her dad’s backwoods enforcement posse of one. Wouldn’t that be a hootenanny!

