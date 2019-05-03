Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Rafe faces tragedy, Maggie is tempted, and Eve is wickedly evil

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap tease that a no good, very bad, horrendous event is set to strike Salem.

That’s right, on the heels of baby Holly’s kidnapping, yet another calamity descends. What in the world could possibly add to the misery around Horton Square? Let’s start dishing all of the soapy dirt!

Rope teams up to find Holly, but their good deed ends in disaster. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) are frantic to find the precious baby before it’s too late. Unfortunately, Rafe becomes an unintended casualty of the awful deed.

In the chaotic aftermath, Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Hope race against time to help. But what they find is heartbreaking and tragic.

What in the world does Cin have to talk about with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan (Brandon Barash)? It ain’t good! You do not want to miss the difficult conversation that these couples must engage in next week.

As long as Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is still in Salem, she’ll be wreaking havoc. Next week, she manages to make evil Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) day, and that’s not good for anyone!

Is anyone else getting nauseous watching Eve and Jack make out like a couple of teenagers? Their PDA is reaching serious levels of ickiness, and not just because he has no idea who she is or who he is for that matter!

On Friday, poor Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is once again tempted. All of the chaos and craziness going on seriously makes her want to jump off the wagon. Wouldn’t it be a nice turn of events if Kate (Lauren Koslow) reached out to her frenemy in a show of support?

Batten down the hatches fans, hurricane Xander (Paul Telfer) blows his top when he sees Nicole and Brady (Eric Martsolf) share a warm and intimate moment.

Good news Days of our Lives fans, Stephen Nichols is back as Patch! We last saw the former Merchant Marine in August, when he was rudely arrested for being a spy. As if! Look for Patch to pop back up in Salem this fall.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.