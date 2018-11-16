Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paul leaves Salem, Ciara discovers Tripp’s deception, Gabi tortures Abi

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of NBC’s sudser tease that there is plenty of stunning action taking place in Salem for all of your favorite characters even though it is a short week due to holiday scheduling.

Next week DOOL will not be on the air Thursday November 22, nor Friday November 23. It is set to resume at its regular time on Monday November 26.

In the meantime, it will be an action-packed week as a fan favorite takes his leave. It seems like just yesterday that Paul (Christopher Sean) bopped into town. He was a major league pitcher in need of an under-the-radar, career-saving surgery. He stayed after his career dreams were scuttled, and in the process found love. But alas, it was not meant to be.

This week he discovered that WilSon never really ended. He’s crushed after learning that Will (Chandler Massey) is still in love with Sonny (Freddie Smith). Next week he decides to cut his losses and heads to San Francisco. But not before having an emotionally charged goodbye with John (Drake Hogestyn) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) that you do not want to miss! Let’s just say that tissues are needed.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is gobsmacked when she learns of Tripp’s (Lucas Adams) lying, scheming ways. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) spills all of the sordid beans about his deception. Does this mean he gets the girl in the end? We shall see!

Elsewhere Valerie (Vanessa Williams) drops a bombshell on Abe (James Reynolds). Maybe this paves the way for a hookup with Sheila (T-Boz)?

Now that Abi (Marci Miller) has given birth, it’s time for her nemesis to gloat. Next week Gabi (Camila Banus) delights in torturing Abi with all the gory details of how she’s been ruining her life!

But the week ends on a happy note as Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Doug (Bill Hayes) preside over Thanksgiving dinner at Doug’s Place. Aw!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.