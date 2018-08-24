Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena is shot, Sami is arrested, Brady and Kristen are caught getting cozy

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser tease that a ton of fiery, blistering fireworks are set to go off as summer comes to a hot and heated close in Salem proper.

Kristen (Eileen DiMera) is back and large and in charge! She has a very busy, boisterous week, but not everyone is happy to see her. First off, she has an epic face to face with both Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Paul (Sean Christopher).

As if going toe to toe with Samantha Gene isn’t scary enough, Kristen manages to get Eve (Kassie DePaiva) on her bad side, too. How so? Let’s just say that when Eve walks in on Kristen and Brady (Eric Martsolf) getting too close for comfort, the blond bombshell lets loose.

Oops, Rafe (Galen Gering) must arrest his ex, Sami, making for an awkward exchange. But that’s nothing compared to the monumental angst encountered by John (Drake Hogestyn) when he realizes that Doc (Deidre Hall) has been shot!

But wait there’s more! Sami can’t leave well enough alone, and outrageously confronts Rafe’s newest love, Hope (Kristen Alfonso). These two aren’t shrinking violets, so expect a major battle royale to erupt between these rivals.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.