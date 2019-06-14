Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie confronts Xander, WilSon marries, and Caroline dies

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap reveal that there is great news and not so great news to report in the matter of WilSon. Yes, there is a wedding, but will they ever get to go on a honeymoon?

These two have been to Hades and back, and Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) really do deserve a happy ending. Whether or not this is in the cards is anyone’s guess. Come to think of it, Will has already come back from the dead once. Would they kill or fake kill him off again?

Clearly, Will’s family is convinced this could be the end as Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) are summoned.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is both a DiMera and a shark, and she proves both points next week. Ted (Gilles Marini) has become a liability in her eyes and she does something drastic to correct the matter.

The only question is, how will Xander (Paul Telfer) react to being her guard dog?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that the sexy minx tells her hunky partner to eliminate Ted. He is gaining a softer, gentler side, so it will be interesting to see what his conscience tells him.

Speaking of Xander, he continues to make inroads with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey), but his relationship with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is on the rocks.

Maggie confronts her newfound buddy after finding out that he told a lie. Tsk, tsk, we thought this was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

It looks like Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) underhanded plan works. After Ben told Ciara that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) is the firebug, she agreed to trick the blonde into confessing. Claire spills some beans that are very incriminating, the only question is, will anyone believe Cin?

Unfortunately, bad news rocks Salem. Roman (Josh Taylor) tells Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that Caroline (Peggy McCay) has passed away. In turn, Kayla takes on the task of telling Victor (John Aniston) the tragic news. The news is devastating as it spreads out to her loved ones.

This bombshell will be one more stress in Victor and Maggie’s marriage.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.