Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani shares a secret, Chloe can’t believe her eyes, and Xander’s partner revealed

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap promise that a ton of torment and shocking surprises are in store for your favorite Salemites. Who has a secret partner that will make your jaw drop?

Speaking of partners, who catches who doing the deed? You do not want to miss a single minute of the hot and heavy action about to unfold!

We knew they couldn’t keep their mitts off one another, but now someone else knows about Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) secret rendezvous.

No, not Jeeves, or whatever the DiMera butler’s name is. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gets a shocking peep at these two doing what they do best. Her retinas are burned, but does she take action or keep quiet with a revenge plan in mind?

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Rafe (Galen Gering) share a secret. Are these two destined to become Lafe or Rani? She is losing it fast over baby David, but her next move will stun you!

Mayor Jack (Matthew Ashford) appoints Eve (Kassie DePaiva) to a very uncomfortable position. Have the residents of Salem lost their marbles?

Even more shocking than the officials who are now running the town is who Xander’s (Paul Telfer) secret partner is. When this is revealed next week, you will not believe who is in cahoots with the 12-pack. The reveal will set up a deliciously demented storyline that promises to rattle a few nerves among the town’s power elite.

How does Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) figure into all the intrigue, if at all? The vicious vixen is on her way back to town, and no good is sure to come from it.

Poor Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). All of this drama and trauma finally gets to her and she gives in. Don’t worry though, a white knight is on the horizon, and it’s definitely not who you think!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.